10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 2012 — The most expensive state primary, the Republican primary for Senate District C, is not only notable for the big bucks candidates Click Bishop and Ralph Seekins have raked in, but for who is funding their war chests.
10 YEARS AGO
There’s the nearly $60,000 of his own money that Seekins has put in, but candidates funding their campaign isn’t new; about half of the Interior’s candidates have put money into their campaigns.
What’s more unusual is that, according to 30-day Financial reports filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission earlier this week, about a sixth of Bishop’s campaign contributions came from unions, the traditional big-money funders for Democrats.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1997 — Top officials from U.S. Army’s Alaska command will meet in Anchorage next week to plan for budget and civilian personnel cuts of up to 10 percent for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
Army spokesmen say it’s part of a routine pre-budget accounting exercise and that no plans have been made for the coming budget. But Wanda Laliberte, president of the Fort Wainwright chapter of the Association of Federal Government Employees, is not so sure.
“We’ve gone through drills that were similar that never materialized,” said Laliberte, who will attend the Aug. 4-7 meetings. “Something is different about this one. I’d have to say I’m taking this one pretty seriously.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1972 — The Alaska Railroad could be extended to the North Slope and used to carry oil to an ice-free port for substantially less cost than the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline, a group of independent consultants have concluded.
The team of three engineering firms have concluded on the basis of an 18-month study that it would cost $2.38 billion to construct a single-track, oil-haul rail line from Nenana to Deadhorse and to beef up the existing Alaska Railroad between Whittier and Nenana.
Such a railroad could carry 1.25 million barrels of oil a day from Prudhoe Bay to Whittier, and would take 5 years to design and build, according to the $3 million study, which was jointly funded by the State of Alaska and the federal Department of Transportation (DOT).
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1947 — Permits were issued during July for $83,710 worth of building within Fairbanks city limits, City Engineer James Wilcox revealed today.
As monthly compilations have not been made previously, there is no basis for comparison with figures for past months.
Of the total, $38,500 represents new home construction, there having been 10 permits issued during the month for residential dwellings, all of them homes in the moderate price range. The next largest figure is $29,200, the amount going into the alteration and modernizations of existing buildings. The figure applies to both residential and commercial buildings.