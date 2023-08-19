Aug. 19, 2013 — The annual Renewable Energy Fair at Chena Hot Springs Resort is a place for big ideas. Sunday’s event featured a plethora of promising projects and presentations in the fields of geothermal, wind to heat ideas, solar power, hydro power and even horse power.
But the project that was turning the most heads was the insulated shipping trailer filled with hundreds of heads of lettuce growing happily under rows of LED lights.
Aug. 19, 1998 — WASHINGTON — Prosecutors have called Monica Lewinsky back to the grand jury to respond to President Clinton’s testimony about their “inappropriate” relationship, legal sources said Tuesday. Hillary Rodham Clinton sent word she “believes in this marriage,” her first public expression on her husband’s infidelity.
In the aftermath of Clinton’s defiant televised confession, it was clear his crisis was far from over. As the president and his family left for vacation Tuesday, a few lawmakers — including House Majority Whip Tom De Lay — called for his resignation. Even Democrats expressed disappointment with the president.
Aug. 19, 1973 — A top-level strategy meeting of the state’s Republican leaders did not materialize this week-end in Fairbanks.
State GOP Chairman Jack Coghill had called a session of his state central committee along with an invitation for possible 1974 Republican candidates to attend. However, by Friday night Coghill had learned several key figures could not make the meeting...among them former Interior Secretary Walter Hickel, Anchorage Mayor George Sullivan and former Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Kelly.
Aug. 19, 1948 — An angry German crowd just inside the Russian sector of Berlin tonight stoned two carloads of Soviet sector police who pursued black marketeers almost into the American and British sectors.
First reports said one person was killed and four wounded. The howling, smiling mob jeered the Russian zone police, who backed slowly. British sector police stood just inside the British boundary as the 600 or more Germans hurled taunts of “Communists” at the police. The demonstration amounted to virtually a mass manifestation against Communism.
Aug. 19, 1923 — LAKEHURST, N. J. — The giant Navy dirigible ZR-1 one of the largest of its kind and in which an attempt will be made to reach the North Pole, will be ready for indoor ta d s at the Naval station here Monday, it was announced yesterday. The air tests probably will be attempted on September 12.