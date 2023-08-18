Aug. 18, 2013 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska labor officials have dropped statewide preferential hiring of residents for public jobs, saying that including larger cities can no longer be justified because they have healthier economies than communities still eligible for employment preference.
Officials said 15 areas still qualify as “zones of underemployment” because their unemployment rates are at least 10 percent higher than the national rate. Under state law implemented in mid1980s, those zones qualify for at least 90 percent of state jobs in various trades.
Aug. 18, 1998 — WASHINGTON—Saying that he had misled his wife and the public, President Clinton admitted in a solemn and grimfaced address Monday night that he had an intimate relationship at the White House with an intern. He also acknowledged the relationship in testimony to a grand jury. “It was wrong,” the president said, speaking in somber yet defiant tones from the same straight-backed chair from which, hours earlier, he had carried on a far more combative exchange with prosecutors. “It constituted a critical lapse in judgment and a personal failure on my part for which I am solely and completely responsible.”
After seven months of emphatic denials of a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, the former intern, Clinton found himself addressing among the most personally painful of matters—adultery—in the most public forum imaginable. Speaking just after IO p.m., he tried to wrest political forgiveness from personal embarrassment, issuing a proud, almost angry demand for his privacy back. “Now, this matter is between me, the two people I love most—my wife and our daughter—and our God,’” he said. “It’s nobody’s business but ours. Even presidents have private lives.”
Aug. 18, 1973 — ANCHORAGE — The Bureau of Land Management in Alaska has sent men, radios and retardant airplanes to the Pacific Northwest in an attempt to aid in the fight against an outbreak of forest fires.
A spokesman for the BLM said Friday 40 men, including 35 smoke jumpers, have been sent south along with 123 radios and five retardant airplanes. The spokesman said more men may be sent later to aid in fighting the fires.
Aug. 18, 1948 — MOSCOW — The four power talks in Moscow about Berlin and Germany are nearing an end. This way learned today on excellent authority from a source who refused to say whether the conversations would or would not end with published agreements.
There certainly will be another meeting of the envoys of the United States, Britain and France with the Soviets later this week, probably on Friday. There is nothing definite on whether this is to be the last or next to last conference, but the end is at hand barring some unexpected development.
Aug. 18, 1923 — CHICAGO — Babe Ruth now is the real “King of Swat” having finally established supremacy over all the Major Leaguers in all departments. Batting statistics show that Roger Hornsby leads by ten points in batting averages, but has played twenty-five fewer games.
Ruth holds the crown for home runs, with 31, earned runs, bases on balls and extra base hits, and is of stolen bases. Up to August 12 within the first 10 in the number he had 125 bases on balls, his batting averaging .8945, with 107 games played. His total base record is 278. He got 144 hits, including 28 doubles and 8 triples, besides the homers.