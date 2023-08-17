10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 2013 — All but four Fairbanks-area schools received three stars or higher in the performance ratings for the 2012-13 school year released by the state Department of Education and Early Development on Friday.
For the 2012-13 school year, the Department of Education used the Alaska School Performance Index to rate 503 schools throughout the state. The index rates schools on a scale of one to five stars, with five being the best.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1998 — WASHINGTON—With the future course of his time in office at stake, President Clinton faced questioning today about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky before a grand jury. The president was being prepared by his lawyers to acknowledge an “inappropriate relationship” with the former White House intern and answer the inevitable questions about whether it was sexual and whether he sought to conceal it, advisers said.
After denying for seven months that he had had a sexual relationship with Lewinsky, any such admission was certain to prove painful, not only to his family but to the legions of supporters who vigorously had defended him since January.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1973 — WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense James R. Schlesinger said today the Russians have successfully tested missiles with multiple warheads that can be aimed at separate targets. He told a news conference that this development shows the Russians have narrowed a technological gap which favored the United States and means that prospects for U.S.- Soviet agreement to control multiple warheads has “deteriorated sadly.”
“In recent weeks, the Soviets have successfully demonstrated in inflight tests the MIRV capability ...for at least two of their missiles,” Schlesinger said. He said there is less certain evidence that the MIRV capability has been achieved with two other land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1948 — NEW YORK, N.Y. — Babe Ruth is dead. The all-time Yankee Home Run King, wasted by two years’ illness and almost constant pain, died of cancer of the throat at 7:01 p.m. (EST) last night. He was 53.
A priest who administered the last rites of the Roman Catholic church said “The Babe has been prepared since July 21 for his death.” Ruth never knew he had cancer, however. More than 100 children who were gathered outside Memorial Hospital center for cancer and allied diseases walked sadly away when the end came. They were representative of the thousands of young and old who had stood vigil in relays outside the hospital where their stricken idol lay suffering. Millions of others all over the world had kept rooting for the Babe.
Message From President
A mass for Ruth will be held Thursday morning in St. patrick’s cathedral. President Truman led the nation in paying tribute to the Babe, who batted his way to Major League baseball immortality during 22 playing years. The President’s message of condolence—the first of many received at the Ruth residence at 110 Riverside Drive—said:
“A whole generation of boys now grown to manhood will mourn the passing of the Home Run King of the Baseball world. Babe Ruth had all the qualities of a hero, and as an example of clean sport was an inspiration to tens of thousands of rooters of all ages all over the country.”
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1923 — BERLIN, Aug. 16 — Altho the Communists’ strikes here are ended, the situation elsewhere is precarious, according to reports. Communists control the town of Heimstedt, having disarmed the police. Many persons are reported to have been injured during a clash between Nationalists and Communists at Armstadt.
Strikes at other points are crippling public utilities. Communists stormed the city hall at Datteln, disarmed the police and took possession of the town. They also disarmed the militia summoned from other towns. There were many casualties on both sides.