10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 2013 — Fairbanks received its biggest rainfall in almost a month on Thursday — a whopping one-tenth of an inch of rain fell at the Fairbanks International Airport.
It wasn’t nearly enough to douse any of the wildfires that are burning throughout the eastern and central Interior, especially since it was isolated over the greater Fairbanks area, but it was better than nothing, said fire information officer Jim Schwarber with the Alaska Division of Forestry.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1998 — President Bill Clinton will acknowledge an “inappropriate relationship” with Monica Lewinsky when he answers to a grand jury on Monday, two advisers said late Saturday. For the first time, the president signaled he had a sexual relationship with her, these advisers said.
These advisers, speaking only on condition of anonymity, said Clinton had let his lawyers and aides know that he had a sexual relationship with the former White House intern. “He may not have used the word ‘sex’ but he has finally broken through that barrier,” said one of the advisers. “He has crossed the Rubicon,” said this adviser.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1973 — WASHINGTON — After declaring that the Watergate scandal should be turned over to the courts, President Nixon turned today to his plans to move forward on pressing domestic and foreign issues.
The White House reporting an initial overwhelming favorable response to the President’s broadcast address Wednesday night, said he will begin speaking out on issues of national interest on Monday when he appears at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in New Orleans.
In the Wednesday night speech and an accompanying statement, Nixon again proclaimed that he was not involved in the scandal, and said: “The time has come to turn Watergate over to the courts where the questions of guild or innocence belong. The time has come for the rest of us to get on with the urgent business of the nation.”
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1948 — KETCHIKAN — A one-week stoppage of all commercial fishing in southeast Alaska was ordered Sunday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The order was prompted by the region’s virtual drought which started in mid-March. In some quarters, it is predicted that Ketchikan’s 150 inches of rainfall annually may be cut to but 40 or 50 inches this year. The rivers and creeks up which the salmon normally move to their spawning grounds are abnormally shallow.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1923 — SEATTLE — A Seattle Times Washington special dispatch says the correspondents who accompanied the Harding party to Alaska are discussing rumors that Scott C. Bone plans to retire as governor soon. Governor Bone is said to have expressed a desire to return to the States and the association of his old friends The Seattle article says the death of Harding may hasten his decision.
The story reviews Bone’s selection, possibly by Harding, for pre-election Republican publicity director and for governor of Alaska, recalling that Harding let it be known that he had chosen Bone because of his familiarity with Alaska and in the hope of avoiding warring factions and really doing something for the Territory.