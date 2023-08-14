10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 2013 — Renters are paying more for a single-family home in the Fairbanks North Star Borough than in any other region in Alaska, according to data collected by the state.
The survey, compiled annually by Alaska Housing Finance Corp., put Fairbanks in the most expensive spot among 10 population centers surveyed in 2013.
A three-bedroom single family house — the most common type of home on the rental market — costs a renter an average of $2,131 per month in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. That’s $111 more per month than the No. 2 region surveyed, the Kodiak Island Borough.
The Fairbanks area also topped the state in the cost of a four-bedroom rental home, at $2,566 per month.
Much of the blame for the expensive rental rates points to a familiar culprit in the Interior — high energy costs. The survey includes heating costs in its monthly figures, and Fairbanks’ cold climate and reliance on expensive heating oil combined to add a big premium to local rentals.
“It’s always about the energy costs,” said Pam Cook, who oversees properties for MB Management.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1998 — After more than an hour of testimony on a proposed curfew for minors, the borough assembly adjourned minutes before midnight last night without voting on the issue.
The ordinance, sponsored by Assemblyman Mike Young, proposes an l l p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew Sunday through Thursday during the school year, and a 1 a.m. curfew for weekends and summer months. The assembly will take up the issue again at its next meeting on Aug. 27.
The proposal drew criticism from more than half of the handful of people who spoke about it. Sudiptya Banerjee, 17, said the curfew violates the civil rights of a small, targeted portion of the population — those under 18 years old. A majority of all crimes are committed by males in a certain age group, he told the council, then asked them if they would propose jailing all of them.
“You are pretty much indiscriminately punishing everyone,” Banerjee said. “You are taking away civil rights for the purpose of solving a problem.”
And that, he said, is a poor lesson to teach youth.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1973 — The first public hearing on the unification charter draft is to be held tonight at 8 in the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce log cabin basement.
The hearing is the first of five to be held by the Unification Charter Commission during the next two weeks. A final draft of the charter, incorporating input from these public hearings, is to be published by early September and voters are to decide on its acceptance in the Oct. 2 municipal elections.
The charter is designed to unify the Fairbanks North Star Borough, City of Fairbanks and City of North Pole governments under a borough-wide municipality having an eight-member assembly elected from nine equal-population election districts, plus an elected chief executive.
The charter calls for a committee system of assembly operation with attempts to bring in more local neighborhood participation and reform taxation and financial operations in addition to simply bringing unification of local governments.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1948 — WASHINGTON — A pair of former top government employees emphatically denied Friday before the House Un-American Activities Committee charges that they had engaged in Communist espionage activities.
Lauchlin Currie, former administrative assistant to the late President Roosevelt, and Harry D. White, formerly an assistant secretary of the treasury, denied ever having held Communist part membership let alone engaging in spy work.
The day-long session wound up with a climatic announcement that the committee will recall Whittaker Chambers, $30,000-a-year senior editor for Time magazine, to clarify head-on conflict between his testimony and denials of those he has charged with spy activities.
Key figures in what committee members call a clear cut perjury case are Chambers, self-confessed former Communist spy courier, and Alger Hiss, now head of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Chambers testified that Hiss was an active member of the Washington Communist espionage ring. The former State Department official flatly denied the charges when he testified August 5 under oath.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1923 — WASHINGTON — President Coolidge took up White House executive office duties for the first time yesterday. All the personal effects of Harding had been removed, and the President faced a clean desk.
As soon as opportunity offered, the President greeted every member of his executive staff. Then he received a few visitors, among them Frank W. Stearns of Boston, a close personal friend who had been with him almost constantly since he was elevated to the Presidency. Another caller was James C. Davis, director general of the railroads.