10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 2013 — After weekend flare ups, Monday was a quieter day on two of the recently active fires in the Fairbanks area.
Despite concerns about aggressive growth, the new Caribou Creek Fire north of the Salcha River was believed to be about 400 acres Monday afternoon, or not much bigger than it had been the day before, said
Trish Hogervorst a spokeswoman for the interagency team fighting the fire. Firefighters are securing the southern side and predict any new movement in the fire is most likely on the northeast side, she said.
The fire started Sunday afternoon on State Mental Health Trust land between Butte and Caribou Creek and about two miles north of the Salcha River. It’s listed as human-caused, meaning it was not caused by lightning.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1998 — NOME — Federal prosecutors have dropped charges of illegal walrus harvesting against six Little Diomede men, but they still could face fines or other penalties.
Glen Iyahuk, Orville Ahkinga Jr., Robert and Dennis Soolook, Gabriel Ozenna and Patrick Omiak Sr. had faced one count each of conspiracy and one count each of wasteful taking of a marine mammal.
A federal grand jury indicted them in December but those charges were dropped July 15, court documents show.
Prosecutors say the men are now considering a plea agreement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Loeffler said Wednesday that agreement details could not be released because not every defendant had agreed to terms. Loeffler said the deal could include requiring the men to pay fines or perform community service.
The men were accused of conspiring to take walrus in a wasteful manner, a violation of the federal Marine Mammals Protection Act.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1973 — “It’s time Fairbanks started looking to the future with optimism,” said U.S. Rep. Don Young as he stopped here today on his way to his home at Fort Yukon fora brief spate of fishing and relaxation.
Young is back in Alaska during the congressional recess and has been traveling the state speaking with his constituents. Now it’s time for a vacation-the first he’s had in two years, he said.
Young said the pipeline is virtually assured after its recent passage of a bill by the House. He said there are a few minor problems ahead for the legislation as it works its way through a House-Senate conference committee of which he is a member, but he anticipates nothing serious. The bill will leave committee and should receive quick approval by both chambers. The President will sign it enthusiastically, he said.
“For the first time, Congress has said by law there is going to be a line and it’s going to run from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez, passing Fairbanks on the way. This should give Fairbanks the optimism it needs, the ability to plan for both the benefits and the problems the line will bring,” the congressman said.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1948 — President Truman denounced the record of the special session of Congress Thursday and told a news conference the Republican-controlled Eightieth Congress, which he once called the “worst” in history, was a do-nothing Congress.
Mr. Truman predicted that the Republican-sponsored anti-inflation bill, on which he is expected to act Friday, will not keep prices down. He declared the Republican housing bill is an emasculated measure, a charge he previously made upon signing it last Tuesday.
He said results of the 13-day special session ending last Saturday were poor and that action could have been taken.
He declined, however, to comment on a question as to whether he held Governor Thomas E. Dewey, Republican presidential candidate, responsible.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1923 — BERLIN — United Socialists in caucus passed a resolution withdrawing confidence in Cuno. He has been notified and is expected to resign.
Eleven persons were killed and many wounded in a clash between striking workmen and peasants at Aix La Chapelle, according to reports.
After yesterday’s raid on a nearby farm by city workers, the peasants organized self-protection squads which this morning repulsed the invaders, who had attempted forcibly to seize crops and stores of food.