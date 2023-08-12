Aug. 12, 2013 — Maybe it was the hot, dry weather. Or maybe it’s Mother Nature’s way of apologizing for last year’s pathetic berry crop. Whatever the reason, this year’s berry crop is one of the best Fairbanksans have seen in recent years.
“Everybody I’ve talked to said it’s just a bumper year,” said Roxie Dinstel, berry lady at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service. “I worked the fair one day this week, and everybody came by and said it’s a good berry year. ”
Why that is isn’t exactly clear, but you won’t hear anybody complaining about it.
“It’s a prolific year,” Dinstel’s Cooperative Extension Service colleague, Marsha Munsell, said. “Everyone I’ve talked to is ecstatic how prolific it is.”
Munsell saw it first hand when she went picking with her daughter and two grandchildren last week.
“Even with a 15-month-old and 5-year-old to watch over the two of us picked a gallon in about two hours,” she said.
Aug. 12, 1998 — The race for state House District 35 appears as wide open as the vast geographic area it encompasses.
With no incumbent running, it’s ensured that someone new will represent the constituency stretching from Delta Junction to Glennallen, Valdez and Cordova.
Republicans John Harris, Anne Mauer and Ed Varnes battle each other in the Aug. 25 primary, with Tom Van Brooklin the only Democrat in the race.
Under Alaska’s open primary, all four names will appear on the primary ballot. Van Brooklin automatically moves to November’s general election against the Republican who receives the most votes this month.
Aug. 12, 1973 — Fairbanks school children should be pleased to know that the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board takes its attendance records seriously too, or at least one member does.
Board member Jack Townshend defended his board meeting attendance record Friday after it was attacked by fellow board member Chuck Rees Tuesday night. Townshend maintains his record is one of the best on the board, saying he has not missed a single meeting except during his six-week vacation trip out of the state in June and July. And a check of the News-Miner’s records of board meetings since Jan. 1 shows Townshend is right.
Rees criticized Townshend, Sam Kito and Ron Davis for poor attendance at board meetings and work sessions since they were elected almost a year ago and reminded voters to remember his remarks when Townshend comes up for re-election in the Oct. 2 municipal elections. Rees said a lack of attendance at board meetings was one of the changes in board operations since the three were elected, along with a reduction of free discussion at board meetings, a decrease in work accomplished and a reduction of board meeting detail recorded in meeting minutes.
A check of the meeting minutes on file at the News-Miner shows Townshend has a slightly better attendance record than Rees. Townshend missed eight meetings during this year and Rees missed nine.
Aug. 12, 1948 — Secretary of the Interior J.A. Krug and his official party of 13 other persons landed at Ladd Field at 12:15 p.m. today to begin a two-day visit to Fairbanks and vicinity.
Arriving from Great Falls, Mont., in a four-engine C-54 of the Air Transport Command, Secretary Krug and his party were greeted at the field by Governor Ernest Gruening, Maj. Gen. H. A. Craig, commander of the Alaskan Department, Mayor A. H. Nordale of Fairbanks, and Col. Louis M. Merrick, Ladd Field commander. Immediately after landing, Secretary Krug accompanied General Craig and Colonel Merrick to inspect the M.P. detachment drawn up on the runway as guard of honor.
Aug. 12, 1923 — SEATTLE — Sherman Rogers, industrial correspondent of The Outlook Magazine, who with Mrs. Rogers has just returned here from Alaska, addressed the Young Men’s Business club last Thursday night, giving his impression.
He declared that publicity is one of territory’s greatest needs
Discussing transportation, he said:
“Alaska needs roads, then more roads. The Seattle Chamber of Commerce should leave no stone unturned to help the Territory secure adequate appropriations for a new highway. The Government railroad eventually will be a success, but its rates now are too high and should be scaled downward. Alaska is a country for young blood.”