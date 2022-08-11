10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — If you think your retirement account has taken a hit with the wild swings on Wall Street, consider this.
Aug. 11, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — If you think your retirement account has taken a hit with the wild swings on Wall Street, consider this.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the Alaska Permanent Fund’s value dropped more than $1 billion Monday when the Dow Jones Industrial average fell 634 points.
The fund was established decades ago to share Alaska’s oil wealth with its residents.
The fund reported a value of $40.1 billion on June 30, its highest-ever finish to a fiscal year.
But since then, it has lost about $2 billion, including a $394 million drop on Friday and more than $1 billion on Monday. The market was down again early Wednesday.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1997 — Fans of “Young and the Restless” got a big jolt Thursday, when they turned on their television sets to catch the 10 a m. airing of the soap opera. Instead, an episode of “Doogie Howser, MD” was being broadcast on KFXF-Channel 7.
Instantly the telephone phones lit up at the local television station’s headquarters off of Van Horn Road, said station manager Brent Butler.
“We got about 100 calls,” Butler said, wryly grinning.
All of those avid viewers were redirected to the newest TV station in town — K13XD Channel 13, a CBS affiliate.
The new station, owned by Tanana Valley Television, came on the air with CBS programming at noon Wednesday, Butler said. That makes the fourth network-affiliated television station in Fairbanks, and the sixth local TV broadcaster.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1972 —ANCHORAGE — An Air Force helicopter rescued 19 persons from the top of a string of trucks surrounded by rising water Tuesday as flooding forced evacuation and closed the only highway between here and Fairbanks.
An Alaskan Air Command spokesman said the refugees included 14 truck drivers, the young son of one driver and four members of two families whose homes were destroyed by flooding.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1947 —
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Settlement on newly opened land along the Alaska Highway in Alaska may begin Oct. 2, the Bureau of Land Management said today.
Secretary of the Interior J.A. Krug last week appointed an order removing military restrictions from 2,750,000 acres along the route, withdrawn from the public domain early in the war for construction of the highway.
However, the bureau explained, a public land order does not become effective until nine weeks after its public notice.