Aug. 1, 2012 — The scene was calm but intent Tuesday as volunteers, vendors, staff and potential exhibitors prepared for the Friday opening of the Tanana Valley State Fair.
Tanana Valley Fair Association General Manager Randi Carnahan, wearing a pink vest and a slightly weary smile, paused briefly at the fairground’s summer office to discuss what’s new and different at the fair this year. The biggest change is one that’s been coming for years, Carnahan said.
“We went smoke free. I listen to the community — I listen to what they say, I listen to their opinions on the fair and it’s something that has come up several times over the years,” Carnahan said.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 1, 1997 — Steve Wilson added another cabbage to a line of vegetables hanging from the Borealis Pavilion awning like green and purple Christmas ornaments.
A passerby shouted to Wilson, a landscaper hired to beautify the grounds of the Tanana Valley State Fair, “Is that the gauntlet?”
Wilson laughed and held his nose. “If it’s hot, in three days, this will be the gauntlet!”
The string of cabbage — firm and fresh on Thursday — is in keeping with this year’s fair theme, “Attack of the Killer Cabbages.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 1, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — It appears that despite court fights, construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline may be less than a year away, Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton says.
“I would believe that even with appeals, we are within a year of getting a permit for the right of way,” Morton told newsmen in Anchorage Monday, “and subsequent construction permits would be forthcoming at the same time to start construction on that pipeline.
“We made the decision on May the 11th,” Morton said, “that the pipeline should be built in the national interest and if I had been out from under the court injunction this permit would have been granted.”
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 1, 1947 — WASHINGTON — A senatorial committee is going to hold open house for Alaskans who want to discuss their problems — right in Alaska.
That is what Chairman Hugh Butler (R-Neb.) of the Public Lands Committee said he intends to do.
He left today on a trip that will take him into Alaska for three weeks, where he will study the problems confronting the Territory.
Butler said he did not intend to hold any formal committee hearings in the Territory, but at each stop, he and other members of the committee will hold open house and visit with all who wish to talk with them.