10 YEARS AGO
April 9, 2012 — Betsy Robertson actually likes doing taxes, and not because she’s getting paid to do them or getting a big refund.
For the past 14 years, Robertson has served as a volunteer instructor for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program in Fairbanks, which offers people free help in getting their taxes done.
25 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1997 — JUNEAU — Proposed budget reductions by the Alaska Senate would eliminate 200 jobs from the Department of Transportation and cost the state millions of dollars in federal aid, agency officials said.
Sen. John Torgerson, R-Kasilof, who is pushing job cuts in the department, said the agency has too many employees assigned to desk jobs instead of working on highways or state ferries.
50 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1972 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 8, 1972 — JUNEAU — Two state lawmakers have asked the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee to audit the Alaska Educational Broadcast Commission and funds it has dispensed to the Bethel Broadcasting Corp. since last June.
Committee chairman Rep. Mike Bradner, D-Fairbanks, says the committee of senators and representatives will be asked to order an immediate audit at a meeting in Juneau Monday.
75 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Six representatives of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce won assurances yesterday that government officials will do their best to arrange uninterrupted steamship service for Alaska.
Stanley Tatom, delegation spokesman, said John R. Steelman, assistant to the President, told the group that government officials will propose to Canada that Dawson Creek be made a port of entry to permit shipments by rail from the United States and from thereby truck to Fairbanks.