10 YEARS AGO
April 8, 2013 — It wasn’t the best day for it, with temperatures in the single digits and blowing snow, but that didn’t stop more than 200 women from participating in the annual Ski for Women on Sunday at Birch Hill Recreation Area.
Now in its 11th year, the event is a fundraiser for the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living and a sort of anti race. No times are recorded and participants are encouraged to dress in costume. The result is a fun event that resembles a costume parade on skis.
25 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1998 — Like any proud hunter, the staff at Cold Spot Feeds is displaying its trophy kill.
On the store counter, taped to a white paper background that shows off the beast’s size most dramatically, is one of the season’s first mosquitoes.
“They are here’” someone wrote beside the huge, smashed insect.
50 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1973 — JUNEAU (AP) — Weary Alaska legislators anxious for adjournment returned to the floor today to process the final supplemental calendars of the 1973 session.
As the 90th legislative day continued, leaders were saying adjournment could come early this afternoon.
Both chambers were cleaning up remaining bills, some of them items that will require funding in the fiscal 1974 budget.
75 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Truman said today that the administration is going to enforce the Taft-Hartley law to the letter in an attempt to end the coal strike.
Mr. Truman told a news conference that was all the comment he cared to make about the 25-day-old walkout of John L. Lewis’ coal miners.