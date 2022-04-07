10 YEARS AGO
April 8, 2012 — Interior members of the House of Representatives are standing by votes they cast last year for the “stand your ground” bill, which gives Alaskans greater rights to kill in self-defense, despite fellow lawmakers’ second thoughts.
House Bill 80, sponsored by Republican Rep. Mark Neuman, is modeled after the Florida law that was launched to national scrutiny after it was used as the justification in the February shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida.
25 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1997 — JUNEAU — Impatient to raise tobacco taxes, the Alaska Senate plans to approve the proposal by the end of the week if the House has not moved on a similar bill of its own, leaders said Monday.
Senate President Mike Miller, R-North Pole, said that barring House action before then, the Senate leadership has decided to proceed with its version of the bill by Thursday or Friday.
50 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1972 — PROVO, Utah — A police chief said today, “We have a suspect,” as a ground and air posse of more than 200 men searched for a young hijacker who parachuted from a jet airliner with what officials say was $500,000.
FBI agents declined to confirm the statement, but Provo Police Chief Jesse Evans said, “There is a lead in the case. It involves a suspect. We have a suspect.” Evans said officers found a piece of plastic believed connected with the hijacking but which was not part of a parachute.
75 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Labor difficulties which tied up shipping to Alaska were described yesterday to the Senate Labor Committee by a delegation from the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Committee Chairman Robert A. Taft, Republican of Ohio, promised an investigation. “It looks to us like there is a definite pattern to these labor difficulties to stifle Alaska,” Stanley Tatom told the committee. “We can carry guns and shot but there are not enough of us Alaskans to do any good.”