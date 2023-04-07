April 7, 2013 — The borough mayor introduced a new $146 million municipal spending plan, asking for a larger local contribution to public education, a slight bump in the basic property tax rate and increases in fees for things such as commercial trash dumping and monthly bus passes.
The proposal is about $3 million less than the spending plan for the current year.
Basic government services — pools, parks, libraries, buses, trash sites and the animal shelter — remain the same under Mayor Luke Hopkins’ 2013-2014 recommended budget, which is subject to a Borough Assembly vote in early May.
April 7, 1998 — The cost of driving drunk in town increased Monday night after the Fairbanks City Council approved a complex new ordinance to give officials power to confiscate cars of those who repeatedly drink and drive.
Prompted by a series of fatal and near-fatal drunken driving crashes in recent months, the council approved the new measure in an effort to keep drunken drivers from behind the wheel.
April 7, 1973 — The week-long meat boycott officially ends today as its leaders differ on battle plans to continue their protests, but the price of meat holds its own.
Meat sales remained off in most parts of the nation with some price reductions by retailers, but there was no general drop in prices.
An Associated Press spot check of prices of eight meat items on Monday and again on Thursday showed only scattered changes.
April 7, 1948 — Alaska’s problems — past, present and future — were discussed briefly last night by a panel of 15 experts at an open forum in the Fairbanks High School auditorium.
An estimated 120 listeners heard Charles E. West, president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, urge that increased emphasis be placed on development of the Territory’s resources as a vacation spot. Attracting tourists to Alaska would yield the greatest economic benefits with the least investment, he asserted.