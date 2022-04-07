10 YEARS AGO
April 7, 2012 — Expect Fairbanks to seem a bit more crowded in the near future.
The early morning arrival of Stryker Brigade soldiers at Fort Wainwright Friday marked the beginning of a week-long, “reverse troop surge” of sorts, as the bulk of the brigade returns from a 12-month deployment in Afghanistan. Arrivals are expected at all hours of the day and night, but if Friday’s turnout is typical, every plane load of returning men and women will be greeted by screaming, cheering friends and family, no matter what the time.
25 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1997 — It will take more than an all-night cram session for students and staff at Lighthouse Community Christian School to solve this problem.
On May 31, the school’s buildings lease expires. And, unless supporters can find a new location soon, Lighthouse could be without a home.
The school is being forced out of its Birch Hill location because of expansion at Door of Hope Church. Lighthouse Christian Church merged with Door of Hope about three years ago.
50 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1972 — A University of Alaska study committee says further belt tightening cannot be undertaken without impairing the university’s educational, research or public service programs and has recommended doubling student tuition and fees in the next three years.
The 10-member committee on tuition and fees said the fiscal belt-tightening has been effective, but the tuition and fee increases are needed to “preserve the academic integrity of the institution.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1947 — Telephone workers from coast to coast walked off their jobs today, crippling service in the nation’s vast telephone industry.
Telephone calls from Alaska to Seattle and other points in the U.S. “may be subject to considerable delay, and it is possible that all long-distance service beyond ACS-controlled lines may be affected,” Major James M. Campbell, officer in charge of the Alaska Communication Service here announced today.