10 YEARS AGO
April 6, 2013 — A Fairbanks researcher performing ice and snow tests fell more than 70 feet into a crevasse on the Jarvis Glacier on Thursday.
April 6, 2013 — A Fairbanks researcher performing ice and snow tests fell more than 70 feet into a crevasse on the Jarvis Glacier on Thursday.
He survived the fall uninjured and was helped out of the deep hole with help from the Air National Guard Rescue Coordination Center.
Tom Douglas was leading a group of three snowmachiners doing research on and around the Jarvis Glacier near Delta Junction when he and his machine fell through a snow bridge.
Douglas, 41, said he was ahead of the others on a bench above the glacier when he fell in. It was about 3:30 p.m., and he was collecting a final snow sample for the day when he decided to turn around out of concerns for another potential hazard — avalanche danger.
25 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1998 — WASHINGTON — The Clinton administration plans to announce today that it will permanently ban imports of 58 types of military-style assault weapons, blocking the entry of more than a million high-powered guns into the United States, White House officials said Sunday.
The action follows a 120-day review of import permit applications for foreignmade guns to determine whether the weapons meet an exemption to U.S. gun laws allowing weapons that can be used for sport.
50 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1973 — Federal intervention in Fairbanks’ air pollution problems can be expected in the coming weeks according to a recent letter from Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Max Brewer to city and borough officials.
Brewer explained yesterday federal law requires his department to submit a transportation control plan for the Fairbanks carbon monoxide (CO) problem to the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by April 15. This has not been done and the EPA is required by federal law to implement its own plan before Aug. 15.
75 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1948 — The city council got underway with two cases under ordinance No. 413 last night, the first use that has been made of the condemnation ordinance passed earlier this year at the request of the city planning commission to control fire and health hazards in Fairbanks.
Neither of the matters before the council last night showed any signs of proceeding to the condemnation stage. In the case of Joe Burns, owner of the Burns Apartments, who appeared for a hearing on his plans for remodeling the basement of his building, the discussion principally revolved around fire exits and wiring.