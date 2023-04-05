10 YEARS AGO
April 5, 2013 — JUNEAU — The Senate Finance Committee released its proposed capital budget Thursday, outlining a slim plan for state spending that senators say still has no room for half-funded university engineering buildings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
April 5, 2013 — JUNEAU — The Senate Finance Committee released its proposed capital budget Thursday, outlining a slim plan for state spending that senators say still has no room for half-funded university engineering buildings.
The University of Alaska had requested the remaining $109 million to complete engineering buildings at its Fairbanks and Anchorage campuses, but Finance co-chairman Sen. Kevin Meyer, R-Anchorage, said there wasn’t room in the $2 billion budget.
25 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1998 — Is it a way to protect the public, or is it interfering with personal freedom? Fairbanks law enforcement officials and local bar owners have conflicting reactions to provisions in two bills under construction in Congress.
One passed by the Senate includes a mandate — at risk of losing highway funding — that states drop the maximum legal blood-alcohol content for driving to .08 percent from .10 percent. A bill approved by the House would incorporate the change as a potential requirement for grants.
50 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board agreed yesterday to offer a two-year contract at no less than $34,000 a year in advertisements for a new superintendent of schools.
The decisions on the advertisement were made at a noon work session attended by four board members and the final draft of the advertisement is to come before the board in a special meeting this afternoon.
75 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1948 — A public forum to discuss development problems of the Fourth Division will be held in the auditorium of the Fairbanks Public School at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow under the auspices of the Alaska Development Board.
A total of 15 papers will be read, detailing with particular phases of industrial, agricultural and business development in the Interior, according to Herb Hilscher, member of the Alaska Development Board from the Fourth Division.