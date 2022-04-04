10 YEARS AGO
April 5, 2012 — The Senate on Wednesday passed its version of the operating budget, which proposes putting $2 billion into state savings and an additional $1 billion to unfunded liabilities in the state’s pension programs.
The roughly $9.5 billion budget, more than $6 billion paid for with state revenue, doesn’t reflect increases that could be introduced through pending legislation
25 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1997 — JUNEAU — The House passed its state spending plan over to the Senate Friday — after pulling an all-nighter to deal with more than 40 proposed changes to the budget.
All but one amendment was turned down Thursday night with the Republican-led majority voting as a block against most of the changes. The one amendment that did pass would set up a task force to look at a state program that helps pay power bills for rural Alaskans.
50 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1972 — Two mediators were chosen by the Fairbanks North Star School Board last night to help break the deadlocked contract negotiations between the board and the Fairbanks Education Association.
The board chose Buel Taggart, Fairbanks manager for the Association of Central Contractors, and Clyde Geraghty, general manager of Ghemm Company, to represent them on the arbitration board.
75 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1947 — DENVER — A proposal that members of the German general staff be "resettled" in Alaska has been made by Dr. Hans W. Rosenhaupt, assistant professor of German at Colorado College.
The professor, a former captain with the United States military intelligence in Germany, said such leaders are now "loose" in Germany with nothing to do but "think up trouble."