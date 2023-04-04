10 YEARS AGO
April 4, 2013 — Never mind all that snow still on the ground; it’s officially spring in Fairbanks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Intermittent snow showers, especially early. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 6:28 am
10 YEARS AGO
April 4, 2013 — Never mind all that snow still on the ground; it’s officially spring in Fairbanks.
The first geese of the year were reported on the freshly plowed fields at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge on Wednesday morning, the harbinger of all things spring in Alaska’s second-largest city.
Three Canada geese were spotted in the middle of the front viewing Field, parts of which were cleared of snow about 10 a.m. the day before, said refuge biologist Laurie Boeck from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. She credited wildlife biologist Jason Caikoski for being the first person to spot them.
25 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1998 — Mayor Hank Hove proposes cutting capital spending by nearly half to make his $79.1 million budget balance.
The mayor revealed his spending plan for the coming year to assembly members Thursday night. If approved, it represents $2.5 million more in spending than the current fiscal year — a 3.3 percent increase.
50 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1973 — Flood waters of the Mississippi River and its tributaries inched upward to record levels today and thousands of volunteers in St. Louis battled seriously weakened levees.
On the lower Mississippi, the waters at New Orleans were even with the level considered flood stage. The rain-swollen river there is not expected to crest for another week.
75 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1948 — Fairbanks hotel situation was wide open today to either the community or to private enterprise as a result of a statement yesterday by Col. L.B. DeLong of Decco Construction Company to Charles West, president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce.
The DeLong organization last summer announced plans to build a new hotel in Fairbanks, and acquired the block bordered by Noble and Lacey streets and Third and Fourth avenues for the site. It was indicated at the time that ground would be broken this spring.