10 YEARS AGO
April 4, 2012 — The carpet has been rolled, or should we say plowed, out at Cream er’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. All that’s missing are the geese.
The front field at Cream er’s Field was plowed Tuesday in anticipation of the arrival of the first Canada geese of the season in Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1997 — JUNEAU — An attempt to convince Republican lawmakers to fund small pay raises for state workers next year was turned back Thursday, kicking off a long day and night of budget debate in the House.
House Republicans are working to pass a state spending plan that would trim $60 million from the state’s $2.4 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
50 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1972 — NENANA — Warming Chinook winds never came this winter to the river village of Nenana, site of Alaska’s famous ice classic. That could mean an early break-up of the Tanana River ice.
At least that is what the ‘soothsaying’ village old timers predict after spending a winter of contemplating the most valuable ice in Uncle Sam’s northtland state.
75 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of Congress and government officials were told today that unless something is done to guarantee uninterruped steamship service to Alaska, “80,000 citizens there will go bankrupt.”
The statement was made to them by a delegation from the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce seeking to improve freight deliveries to the Territory.