April 30, 2013 — The Alaska Redistricting Board will have to draw a map in line with the state constitution, but its final plan doesn’t necessarily have to be dramatically different from the one that ended up in court, the Alaska Supreme Court has affirmed.
The court issued an order on April 24 in response to questions posed by the board regarding the process it was expected to use in the latest court-mandated revision of the redistricting map.
April 30, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — The state’s two largest oil producers said Wednesday they will build a giant gas injection module destined for the Prudhoe Bay field in Anchorage. Arco Alaska Inc. and BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. awarded the contract for the six-story, 2,700-ton gas compressor to Veco Construction Inc., one of the state’s largest oil field contractors.
April 30, 1973 — A top treasury department official today claimed that the economic advantages of the proposed trans-Alaska oil pipeline would amount to “hundreds of millions of dollars a year” when compared to a trans-Canadian route.
Deputy Treasury Secretary William E. Simon also told the House Public Lands Subcommittee that early initiation of the Alaska pipeline is vital in order to stimulate exploration and development of Alaska’s vast and badly needed oil reserves outside of Prudhoe Bay.
April 30, 1948 — SEATTLE — Senator Warren G. Magnuson said yesterday that a railroad to Alaska is only in the “talk stage.”
He said he does not expect any governmental action on it in the near future. He said he knew of no bills about to be introduced into Congress authorizing federal assistance for the building of such a line.