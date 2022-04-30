10 YEARS AGO
April 30, 2012 — Col. Todd Wood didn’t mince words. “Welcome home. Congratulations. Dismissed,” Wood said to approximately 80 soldiers from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division who had just returned to Fort Wainwright Sunday from a year-long deployment in Afghanistan.
The colonel knew better than to launch into a speech about how much the brigade had accomplished during its tour in Afghanistan and how proud he was as their commander.
“They’ve got places to go,” a smiling Wood said as his troops found their way into the waiting arms of loved ones.
25 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1997 — Craft show vendors and shoppers, take heart — despite the recent closure of Crafty’s Showcase, downtown Fairbanks will host a new market, albeit outdoors in a parking lot.
The Fairbanks Parking Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to lease a city-owned parking lot between First and Second avenues, across the street from the visitors log cabin, for use as an open-air market on Saturdays.
“It’s more than commerce — it’s culture,” said Guy Douglas, an officer of the Fairbanks Film Foundation, who put together the Saturday market plan. “I view this as economic development at the grassroots level.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1972 — BERLIN — Chancellor Willy Brandt predicted to a cheering West Berlin crowd today that West Germany’s controversial treaties with the Soviet Union and Poland will be ratified despite the parliamentary crisis in Bonn.
The eastern treaties will be ratified “especially for the sake of the security of Berlin,” Brandt declared at a rally in John F. Kennedy square.
Brandt and Foreign Minister Walter Scheel new to Berlin in a U.S. Air Force plane to bring the campaign for survival of their coalition government and their East-West relaxation policy to the city most affected: Communist-surrounded West Berlin.
75 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1947 — SEATTLE — School teachers were urged today by Dr. George A. Dale, director of education for the Alaska Office of Indian Affairs, to consider jobs in the Territory.
Married couples are preferred at most stations, Dr. Dale said, one being a qualified teacher and the other a special assistant. Salaries start at $2,710.35 for the teachers.