10 YEARS AGO
April 3, 2013 — Welcome to the world, No. 1302.
The Fairbanks Experiment Farm at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Tuesday announced the birth of No. 1302, a 14-pound reindeer bull calf who was born Saturday and was the First arrival of the season at the farm.
The farm has 35 pregnant cows in the herd; there were 36 before a student worker went to the farm Saturday morning to feed the herd and discovered that the season’s first calf had arrived earlier than expected.
Caretaker Erin Carr said the reindeer gestation period is about 220 days, according to a UAF news release. Calves will continue being born into May.
Reindeer Research Program staff members give the mother and calf 12-24 hours to bond before they tag and weigh the newborn.
25 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1998 — Winter’s icy talons may have loosened their grip on Fairbanks early, but that’s not rushing the honking harbinger of spring — the arrival of Canada geese at Creamer’s Field.
“They weren’t extremely early like some people anticipated,” said John Wright, a wildlife biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “People think it’s nice everywhere, but that’s not necessarily the case.”
Wright said the geese generally head from their Washington and Oregon wintering grounds through British Columbia and the Yukon Territory on a path similar to that of the Alaska Highway.
50 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1973 — Celebrating for the sake of celebrating is what most people do to shake off the effects of winter when the winner of the Nenana Ice Classic is announced, but for some, the celebration is for the pile of money they have won.
Wednesday is the deadline for this year’s entries.
The Nenana Ice Pool has been termed a classic because of it’s one of a kind nature — trying to out-guess nature, and it’s also a classic in that some say it has been around since about 1906 when the trappers in the area began betting when the ice would crack.
By 1917, the Ice Pool had become so big that a committee was set up to watch over the proceedings, sell tickets, and handle the money.
And that was the start. In the past 20 years, over two million dollars have been paid to winners of the famed classic.
75 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — Anchorage is going to purchase the half a ship which has been furnishing electric power to the city.
Mayor Francis C. Bowden said that the War Assets Administration had decided to sell the half-ship to Anchorage for $25,000.
The vessel is the Sackett Harbor, 16,000-ton tanker which broke in two 500 miles off Adak in the Aleutians.
The after half of the ship was towed here to help overcome a serious power shortage. Built in Portland by the Kaiser Shipyard at a cost of $5 million. It contains a 4,500-kilowatt power generating station.
It has already provided the city with 11 million kilowatts of power.