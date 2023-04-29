10 YEARS AGO
April 29, 2013 — Flowers and vegetables vie for space inside Fairbanks greenhouses this week as a stubborn snow pack refuses to make way for green things outside.
Despite more snow in the forecast, commercial greenhouse operators weighed the pros and cons of putting out their first batch of flowers Monday morning.
25 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1998 — It’s truly a one-of-a-kind sale.
We’re not talking about just any regular old office equipment. These items are genuine World Plus Inc. keepsakes.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Herbert Ross on Wedneday authorized the sale of items seized from Raejean Bonham’s former business office on Gaffney Road. The sale starts at noon today at the Airport Branch Post Office.
50 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1973 — Local governments and state agencies participating in the Public Employment Program (PEP) have begun the task of “drastically reducing” workers employed under the program.
This includes a number of teachers aides, firemen, and public works employees in the Fairbanks area.
According to Blanche McSmith, state PEP coordinator, there is no money to renew contracts at the present level. The present contract ends tonight.
75 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1948 — Democrats continued to pile up early leads today as tabulations from the Territory’s first blanket primary election were received.
Democratic strength was evident principally in the race for Territorial delegate to Congress where E.L. Bartlett, incumbent, was running better than three to one above his opponent, Republican R.H. Stock of Anchorage.