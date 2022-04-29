10 YEARS AGO
April 29, 2012 — The Arctic Winter Games torch and flag are in Fairbanks, ofFicially putting the 2012 games in the books, turning all attention to the 2014 games.
“Thank you very much,” Fairbanks Northstar Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins said, taking the flag from John Rodda, a member of the Arctic Winter Games International Committee Board Saturday afternoon at the Carlson Center Pioneer Room at a community event.
25 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1997 — A coalition of hunting and wildlife conservation groups is suing to overturn the wolf control initiative approved by voters last fall.
The plaintiffs, including a sister corporation of the Alaska Outdoor Council, argue that it was unconstitutional to use the initiative process to restrict state predator control and ban the shooting of wolves and other fur bearers the same day trappers fly into the field.
“The real significance,” said Dick Bishop, executive director of both AOC and the Alaska Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fund, one of the suit plaintiffs, “ is we want to confirm there is an appropriate system, a legally constituted board system, for establishing fish and game policy in Alaska.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1972 — Applications for the construction or improvement of roads in the North Star Borough area are available from the Borough Engineering Department at the North Star Borough offices at 510 Second Ave.
The applications, to be submitted by area resident, will help the Local Service Roads Study Committee decide which borough roads will be improved this summer with the funds from the state, about $500,000.
The money is from a grant of $1,500,000 made last year for the boroughs throughout the state so that new roads could be built and old ones improved.
75 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill to repeal a 1902 law requiring shippers sending goods to Hawaii and Alaska to list the items for statistical reports was introduced today by Delegate Joseph R. Farrington of Hawaii.
The law, Farrington told reporters, calls for detailed statements from shippers and the information is published by the Commerce Department.
“A shipper sending something from New York to California doesn’t have to make this declaration,” Farrington said, “and we think Hawaii and Alaska should have the same treatment in this respect as any state.”