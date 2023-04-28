10 YEARS AGO
April 28, 2013 — The fallout of a last-minute political gamble and an ensuing standoff between coastal lawmakers in Juneau is being felt in Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough likely will miss out on more than $62,000 of state money for economic development because the Legislature failed to renew the Alaska Regional Development Organization before it gaveled out April 14.
25 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1998 — Spruce trees crashed into power lines Monday as winds gusted to 30 mph, igniting and fanning close to 20 small wildfires in the Fairbanks area. Some blazes burned within 20 feet of homes.
Firefighters from the state, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and area volunteer crews scrambled to keep up as six fires flared up in a two-hour period late Monday evening.
50 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1973 — A broken cable at Fairbanks International Airport Friday interrupted communications to Northern Alaska and for several airlines.
The cable was broken in an underground cave-in and repairs will not be made, according to a report from Municipal Utilities System, until Monday.
75 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1948 — The floors of the high school gymnasium have been groaning of late under the rhythmic thumping of the feet of 16 members of the dancing chorus of “Beasts and Beauties,” composed entirely of members of the Lions Club.
The chorus is destined to play a leading role in the show “Nuggets of 1948” which the Lions Club will produce the afternoon of May 9 and evening of May 11 at the Empress Theater.