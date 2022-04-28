10 YEARS AGO
April 28, 2012 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District may have used unfair labor practices during the bargaining of the teacher contract in the past year, according to recent findings from the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.
The agency found probable cause in an unfair labor practice charge filed in February by the Fairbanks Education Association against the school district. Both teams learned of the probable cause finding Thursday while working on the teacher contract.
25 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1997 — PHILADELPHIA — Clearing away the grime and graffiti on Germantown Avenue was the easy part. Now President Clinton and his predecessors are trying to transform their summit on community service into a must-do movement that will sweep the country.
“You have to serve in your community to help make it a better place,” Clinton exhorted the nation on the first day of the Presidents’ Summit for America’s Future.
50 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1972 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough passed a resolution supporting a license to serve beer and wine at the University of Alaska’s student center and passed an ordinance liberalizing borough fireworks restrictions at their meeting last night
The assembly also set a $1,200,00 guideline for local source school district revenue, passed an ordinance paying $11,108 in Alaska Municipal League dues and approved $110,400 for the University Park School and Adult Career Development Center water system.
75 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1947 — WASHINGTON — American hopes for an easing in U.S.-Soviet tensions were buoyed today by reports that Secretary of State George C. Marshall believes this country’s firmness on European peace treaty issues may lead Russia to give around.
Marshall’s view was laid before congressional leaders at a White house conference in advance of his radio report to the nation tonight on the results of the Moscow foreign ministers conference.