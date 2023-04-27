10 YEARS AGO
April 27, 2013 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly’s finance committee will resume work on the borough’s proposed $159 million budget today with plenty of big-ticket items to discuss.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
April 27, 2013 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly’s finance committee will resume work on the borough’s proposed $159 million budget today with plenty of big-ticket items to discuss.
Most eyes will be on the borough’s local contribution to the Fairbanks school district, which sent out warnings this week to as many as 80 teachers at risk of budget-related layoffs.
25 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1998 — UNITED NATIONS — The United States faces a major test today of its ability to hold the line on sanctions against Iraq when the Security Council reviews the status of the 7-year embargo and the U.N. campaign to rid the country of illegal weapons.
The 15 council members will undoubtedly continue the sanctions for now. No council member, including Iraq’s sympathizers, is prepared to call for lifting the sanctions, imposed in 1990 after Saddam Hussein’s forces invaded Kuwait, touching off the Gulf war.
50 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1973 — Municipal Utilities System telephone manager Dale Wormus resigned today in the wake of a dispute in which he was ordered to dismiss an employe, Bill Boucher, commercial and marketing manager.
Wormus turned in his resignation to MUS Manager C.J. Miller this morning and later Boucher received a letter of termination from Miller effective today.
75 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1948 — The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and the city council today launched themselves into a campaign to secure a new bridge across the Chena River to supplement or replace the present inadequate span on Cushman Street.