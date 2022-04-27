10 YEARS AGO
April 27, 2012 — JUNEAU — The Alaska state Senate adjourned from special session Thursday after the governor pulled a seemingly stalled oil tax plan off the agenda.
The dramatic move leaves a gas pipeline bill unresolved and marks the latest turn in a special session that seemed doomed from the start.
In pulling his bill, Gov. Sean Parnell said Wednesday that the Senate “appears incapable of passing comprehensive oil tax reform.”
25 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1997 — JUNEAU — Lawmakers charged with resolving differences in the House and Senate budget plans say some of the stickiest questions will be coming up this week.
Those include funding for highway planning and engineering, commercial fisheries management and state parks.
50 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1972 — Army engineers from Fort Wainwright will initiate gravel work on their end of the proposed railroad spur to Fairbanks International Airport either today or tomorrow following a meeting Wednesday of persons concerned with delays in the long-awaited project.
Alaska Railroad Manager Walker Johnston attended the meeting as did Alaska Commissioner of Public Works George Easley. Johnston emphasized the railroad’s interest in getting the project going, but warned that he was financially strapped beyond a certain figure. The conclusive results of the meeting, as analyzed by Chamber of Commerce President Al Fleetwood, were that the residents of the Richardson Highway area of the proposed spur route must decide on the preferred route in their area and that the Army must do what work it can on the spur preparation before Ft. Wainwright loses an engineer battalion in June.
75 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — The Alaska committee of the federal air coordinating committee has unanimously approved an airport for international air carriers in Alaska, according to Hugh Dougherty, Anchorage Chamber of Commerce representative now in Washington, D.C.
Dougherty also said that separate approvals have been obtained from the War, Interior and State Departments. Several international congressmen have all pledged their support.