10 YEARS AGO
April 26, 2013 — ANCHORAGE — The American Lung Association’s annual report looking at air quality finds that Alaska’s largest city has some of the cleanest air in the nation while the state’s second-largest city has some of the worst.
The association’s “State of the Air 2013” report released Wednesday says Anchorage ranks 14th among the nation’s cleanest cities and has low levels of air pollution when compared to other cities its size.
The report says the air pollution in Fairbanks is far worse.
25 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — It’s probably easier to say what the Alaska Defense Force isn’t than to explain what it is.
It’s not the National Guard or a reserve unit. It’s not some backwoods extremist group whose members don camouflage and sit around conspiring against the government.
The 250-member organization is more like an orphaned child in the state’s military hierarchy, an outfit formed 14 years ago that for much of its history didn’t have a clear mission or the support of the Alaska National Guard.
50 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1973 — Engineering consultants explained costs and requirements of the city’s proposed secondary sewage treatment plant in a Fairbanks City Council work session this morning.
The council rejected, Monday, a request to buy an additional five acres of land for the sewage treatment plant on Peger Road.
Several council members criticized at that time the size of the treatment plant to be built and the necessity for the additional five acres, and asked why the existing city or Ft. Wainwright plants cannot be modified to meet the same needs as the new plant will service.
75 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1948 — SPOKANE — Washington Democrats will cast their 20 votes at the party’s nominating convention for President Truman — on the first ballot. After that, anything goes.
The instructed delegation, approved after bitter debate at the state convention here Saturday, came as a personal triumph for Governor Mon C. Wallgren.
A close friend of the President, Wallgren praised him highly in a talk before the convention delegates. The governor took no direct part, however, in urging the pledged delegation.