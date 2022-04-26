10 YEARS AGO
April 26, 2012 — Interior Alaska winters can be tough for anybody, but they’ve been particularly brutal lately for high-tunnel greenhouses at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
One of the massive tunnels has collapsed at the Fairbanks Experiment Farm along West Tanana Drive during each of the past two winters. The most recent cave-in came in March, when the second tunnel suddenly buckled and collapsed.
25 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1997 — Bureau of Land Management officials have decided to conduct more environmental studies and take more public comment on a proposed Healy-to-Fairbanks power intertie, delaying construction on the $75 million project by eight to 11 months.
A combination of public controversy and unanswered environmental questions drove the federal agency to plan further research on the effects of Golden Valley Electric Association’s proposed 100-mile power line.
50 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1972 — Four Seattle men were in Fairbanks Tuesday to meet with local businessmen in an effort to find out how Seattle can work with Alaska for the mutual benefit of both.
They were Bill Vernon, publisher of the Alaska Oil and Construction Report magazine; Martin O’Rorke, general manager of the Trade, Transportation and Natural Resources Division of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce; Capt. Merle Adlum, Port of Seattle Commissioner and president of the inland Boatmen’s Union; and Richard Berg, executive assistant, Port of Seattle.
75 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1947 — SEATTLE — Abandonment of privately operated steamship service from Seattle to Alaska has been threatened by executives of major Alaska shipping lines if a proposed 35 percent rate increase is suspended.
Reports from Washington, D.C., that the Territory will ask suspension of the new traffic pending a hearing brought the response last night from C.W. Skinner, president of the Alaska Steamship Company, that private operations would be impossible without the higher rates.