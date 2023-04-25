10 YEARS AGO
April 25, 2013 — The Golden Valley Electric Association annual membership meeting had a relatively friendly vibe Wednesday, with the event frequently punctuated by praise for some of the board’s recent efforts to cut power costs.
“I just really think that calls for a round of applause,” said member Judith Stoop during the public comment portion of the meeting, generating an ovation from the audience.
25 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1998 — The two Rite Aid drugstores in Fairbanks — they still bear the PayLess name — are closing up shop, as are the rest of the company’s 10 Alaska stores.
Effective the end of May, Rite Aid is selling its Alaska pharmacy prescription files to Fred Meyer. The remainder of each store will remain open until about the end of August.
“The general merchandise departments will run for another 12 weeks in order to sell down merchandise,’’ said Rite Aid spokeswoman Jody Cook from the company’s Harrisburg, Pa., headquarters.
50 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board decided unanimously last night to stop recruitment of a new superintendent of schools outside Fairbanks and to accelerate its schedule to choose a local applicant for the post.
The board moved the deadline for applications up to 5 p.m., May 8, and set a work session at 7:30 p.m. on that day to evaluate applicants.
75 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1948 — Frank A. Boyle, Territorial auditor, has the longest record of service in public office among the candidates for the four Territorial offices in tomorrow’s primary, a survey disclosed today.
Boyle, a lifelong Democrat, was elected auditor in 1930 after serving in Juneau as registrar in the public land office from 1912 to 1924 and then as United States commissioner for several years prior to his election as auditor.