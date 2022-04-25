10 YEARS AGO
April 25, 2012 — Who says high school students drag their feet in the morning?
Hundreds of Lathrop High School students gathered outside the school Tuesday morning before school started to support settling teacher contracts. Perhaps it was the sugar rushes from ample amounts of free candy and cookies or the brisk 7:30 a.m. temperatures, but there was no hint of sluggishness.
25 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1997 — Second fiddle never got so much attention.
The Nenana River in Nenana was expected to break up Thursday night, or perhaps today, signaling the beginning of intense watching of the black-and-white Ice Classic tripod on the nearby Tanana River.
For when the Nenana goes, the Tanana goes seven to 10 days later.
50 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1972 — Forgiveness of the $1.5 million Alaskaland debt was given good chances of passage In the Alaska House of Representatives following the passage of a forgiveness bill in the Senate today. The bill passed in the Senate, House Bill 38, has additional amendments which need the concurrence of the House before passage.
In addition, the lone member of the Senate who voted against the bill. Sen. Chancy Croft, D-Anchonge, gave notice of reconsideration, meaning the issue will be voted on again Wednesday In the upper chamber. But legislative sources indicated today that Senate passage Wednesday and House concurrence Thursday or Friday is virtually assured.
75 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1947 — The Maritime Commission announced today it has approved the form of contracts with three Alaskan steamship companies for a temporary commercial steamship service to the Territory.
The commission did not go into the details of the contracts but said about 30 ships will be furnished the companies at nominal charter hire.
The temporary service is to replace a government-operated service begun during the war. It was operated by the War Shipping Administration and the Maritime Commission. When time came two months ago for the government to turn the ships back to the private companies they announced they would not resume it unless they received an appreciable increase in rates.