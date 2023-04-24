10 YEARS AGO
April 24, 2013 — As many as 80 local teachers will find out by the end of the week that their job is in a “doubtful status” thanks to state and local funding that’s coming up shorter than expected.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced the impending warning letters in an email Tuesday, as it’s grappling with gaps in its proposed budget amounting to $2.7 million in state money and $1.8 million in local contribution.
The district’s budget woes were outlined by Superintendent Pete Lewis, who noted the “doubtful status” notice doesn’t amount to a layoff notice. The notice is required as part of the teacher contract.
25 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1998 — Two Republican gubernatorial candidates and a stand-in for a third jousted on wolf control, fish wars and subsistence Thursday morning at the Interior’s first candidate debate of the 1998 election season.
Speaking before a capacity crowd of roughly 80 at the state GOP convention, Wayne Ross, Wrangell Sen. Robin Taylor and a representative for John Lindauer each pitched their leadership to the delegates as the best for Alaska.
Candidates aimed their opening thrusts at Democratic Gov. Tony Knowles. But as the speakers warmed and questions flowed, internecine jabs peppered the exchange.
50 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1973 — An ordinance to purchase additional land for a new sewage treatment plant was rejected by the Fairbanks City Council last night after a long debate over the merits of the project.
The ordinance was to purchase five acres to the north of the 17%-acre site on Peger Road now set aside for the treatment plant.
The city’s engineering consultants, Philleo Engineering and Architectural Services and Hill, Ingman and Chase, recommended the purchase because soil studies showed thawed ground in the southern portion of the city’s land that would not allow a suitable foundation for the building.
75 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1948 — WASHINGTON — A compromise plan wrapping up a limited universal military training program with a temporary draft had the support of Secretary of Defense Forrestal today.
Faced with mounting congressional opposition to a separate UMT program, Forrestal yesterday agreed to accept — temporarily — a merger proposal advanced by members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.