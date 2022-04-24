10 YEARS AGO
April 24, 2012 — Gov. Sean Parnell’s new oil tax plan is finding more skepticism than support in Juneau at the start of the first full week of the legislative special session on Monday.
The measure, which consultants said would give companies “quite a lot” of money for already-economic projects, was met with reluctance for uniformly lowering government take on all production, whether existing or new.
25 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1997 — A group wanting borough assembly members to be elected by district rather than at-large is taking another shot at a petition drive toward that goal.
If the application for the petition drive succeeds, the group would have to gather signatures of 2,973 registered voters in the borough—15 percent of the people who cast ballots in last October’s municipal election. The question then would be up for a public vote in the fall.
50 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1972 — Bill Vernon, publisher of the Alaska Construction and Oil Report, will be the featured speaker at the regular Tuesday noon meeting of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce at the Traveler’s Inn.
The program is being presented by the Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s Alaska Committee task force and Vernon Is chairman of that group.
75 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fishery and canning industry representatives asked the House Ways and Means Committee yesterday to block cuts in fish import duties in negotiation of reciprocal trade agreements.
They argued generally that present duties are inadequate and lower rates would be “ruinous.”
A.H. Faulkner of Juneau, Alaska, representing the Association of Pacific Fisheries, Seattle, Wash. said any reduction in the present 25 percent tariff on canned salmon would be “disastrous.”