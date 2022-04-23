10 YEARS AGO
April 23, 2012 — After 189 consecutive days camped out in Veterans Memorial Park in the heart of downtown Fairbanks, Occupy Fairbanks protesters packed up their tents, chairs and signs during the weekend and moved out of the park.
“This place served its purpose,” Forrest Anderson, one of the group’s leaders, said Saturday as he and a half-dozen other supporters packed up a green military command tent and other gear.
25 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1997 — JUNEAU — A slim House majority agreed to strip arts funding from state construction projects Tuesday. Critics decried the move as a blow to both art and society.
“Troglodytes. We are in danger of becoming troglodytes,” said Rep. Ethan Berkowitz, D-Anchorage, during floor debate. “A little art goes a long way towards instilling a little pride.”
Rep. Al Vezey, R-North Pole and sponsor of House Bill 143, portrayed the measure as a way to ensure more control over state spending.
50 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1972 — the first of thousands and thousands of waterfowl which stop at Creamer’s Field on their way to breeding grounds to the north have arrived here.
Before the annual visitation ends, Fairbanksans will have an opportunity to see a wide variety of waterfowl — lesser Canada geese, white-fronted geese, some snow geese, little brown cranes, pintails, mallards, American Widgeon, green wing teal, shovelers, goldeneyes, buffleheads and others.
75 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Emil Hurja, writer and former resident of Alaska, told a House committee today Russia hopes to regain its standing in the Pacific and “voices have been raised from time to time in the Soviet tradition that Alaska by right is theirs.”
He was testifying before the House territories subcommittee which is considering a bill to give Alaska statehood.
“We should take Alaska into brotherhood of statehood,” he said. “The international situation being what it is demands that we knit our territory closely about us, and hold it in the closest association possible.”