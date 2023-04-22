10 YEARS AGO
10 YEARS AGO
April 22, 2013 — The Fairbanks Police Department has a new, retro look — at least on wheels.
The department recently unveiled the newest members of its patrol fleet — a half dozen, sleek-looking, black-and-white, with a little gold trim and lettering thrown in — all-wheel drive Ford Explorers.
25 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1998 — Sen. Bert Sharp, a popular Republican who has served IO years in the Legislature, announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in November and will retire from politics.
The decision opens a door for the two House members in his district, both of whom are eying the seat but would not have run against the senator, who easily won every reelection.
50 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1973 — JUNEAU (AP) — Gov. William A. Egan said today the federal government has decided to appeal a U.S. District Court decision granting Alaska title to the oil-rich Lower Cook Inlet submerged lands.
Egan said he was notified of the intent to appeal by acting Interior Secretary John C. Whitaker.
A federal appeal, the governor said, probably will delay oil leasing in the area for the next several years.
75 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1948 — SEATTLE — The production lines of the Boeing Airplane Company — No. 1 source of U.S. Air Force bombers — stood idle today as 13,800 workers went out on strike to climax a year-long wage dispute.
Pickets of the Aeronautical Mechanics Union (Ind.) took up their posts shortly after midnight. All production ceased at 12:30 a.m. when swing shift workers left the plant.