10 YEARS AGO
April 22, 2012 — The sound of heavy machinery tearing up pavement Friday morning heralded the start of a two-year reconstruction project that will widen and straighten Illinois Street, move utilities underground and install new sidewalks and bike paths along its length.
When finished, Illinois will be connected to the already completed Barnette Street bridge, which will carry all southbound traffic over the Chena River. At that time the Cushman Street bridge will also become one way, carrying all northbound traffic.
25 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1997 — A Circle City trapper walked 60 miles across creeks and mountains this weekend after his snowmachine sled broke, his back went out and he ran out of food.
“Kind of bad luck all the way around,” said Brian Asplund. The 37-year-old had made it to the Coal Creek supply camp Sunday when he was picked up by an Alaska State Trooper helicopter.
“I had pretty much walked to safety at that point,” Asplund said. “But I was pretty happy to see him.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1972 — SPACE CENTER, Houston — Apollo 16’s explorers, already possessors of two scientifically intriguing white rocks, drove their moon buggy halfway up Stone Mountain today in their quest for volcanic remnants and ancient rocks.
John W. Young skillfully guided the moon car over a ridge, through a series of boulder fields and up the 10 degree mountain slope to reach the major geological goal of the mission.
75 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of the Treasury John W. Snyder urged the Senate today to kill the kill — passed overwhelmingly by the House — to cut income taxes from 30 percent at the bottom to 10.5 percent at the top.
Snyder renewed the Truman administration’s opposition to any tax cut for at least another 14 months, but suggested that Congress with help from the Treasury, “review the whole tax system in anticipation of later tax reductions.”