April 21, 2013 — Alaska Airlines on Saturday advised travelers to check the status of their flights before leaving for airports because the Federal Aviation Administration plans to begin furloughing air traffic controllers today as part of the automatic federal budget cuts known as sequestration.
Alaska Airlines says the FAA is anticipating “extensive ground delays” of 50 minutes to two hours at some airports. A news release from the airline stated that the FAA is predicting the furloughs could cause a reduction in flight arrivals of 30 to 40 percent at some airports.
April 21, 1998 — JUNEAU — A bill aimed at resolving state and federal subsistence hunting and fishing laws passed the House on Monday amid criticism that it does little to avert a federal takeover of Alaska’s fisheries. The measure will move to the Senate but legislative leaders predicted the issue will linger into a special session.
The bill, House Bill 406, would give a preference to hunters and fishermen with a traditional and cultural dependence on fish and game, regardless of where they live.
April 21, 1973 — The celebration of Easter will be done traditionally and in some contemporary veins this Sunday in local churches.
Again this year, the First Assembly of God Church, 2829 Ruby, off Airport Way, will present the “Easter Reflections” pageant. Fourteen members of the congregation and the choir will re-create the scene at the garden torrib before and after the resurrection of Christ. The pageant will be presented at 6:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and at 7 p.m.
Following the sunrise service will be an Easter breakfast in the church basement.
April 21, 1948 — SEATTLE — The steamer Peter J. McGuire will be taken out of winter storage tomorrow, the Alaska Steamship Co. said today.
The McGuire is the last of the company’s three Liberty ships to be taken out of lay-up preparation for summer season. The Edmund Mallet, loading Army cargo, and the Harold D. Whitehead already were out.