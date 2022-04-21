10 YEARS AGO
April 21, 2012 — There won’t be much beach for the Boondox Bar’s annual Caribbean beach party in Salcha tonight, but there will be plenty of water.
In what has become a sure sign of spring, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks issued a flood advisory for the Tanana River in Salcha early Friday from the Boondox area downstream because of an ice jam and rapid snow melt.
25 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1997 — JUNEAU — The University of Alaska’s administrators ought to stop hoping for the kind of world they want and start dealing for the world as it is, the president of the Board of Regents said.
At a board meeting Friday, Michael Kelly warned that the Legislature isn’t likely to give the university system any more money, so administrators need to plan for significant changes.
50 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1972 — SPACE CENTER, Houston — Awestruck by the scenery, Apollo is astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr. stepped onto a rocky plateau today and began man’s first exploration of the mountains of the moon.
“Here you are mysterious and unknown Descartes!” Young exclaimed as he became the ninth man to leave his Imprint in the ancient lunar dust. “Apollo 16 is going to change your image.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1947 — JUNEAU — Territorial Sen. Edward D. Coffey urged today that members of Congress made first-hand, factual investigation of conditions in Alaska before acting on statehood for Alaska.
Declaring that he personally is “definitely” for statehood, the veteran legislator said he believes much of the testimony offered last week before the house sub-committee in Washington was for “political and publicity purposes.”