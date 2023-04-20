April 20, 2013 — The battle to win Alaska wireless customers is about to accelerate this spring, with a final push by communications giant Verizon to erect local cell towers in time to reach its goal of summer service. Alaska is the only state in which
Verizon doesn’t have a presence, but the company has spent the past two years working to establish service in the 49th state. Company officials still aren’t revealing exactly which areas their network will include, but Fairbanks will be among them.
April 20, 1998 — YUKON FLATS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE — Pilot Mike Vivion heard beeps in his headphone and banked the small Cessna toward a stand of black spruce beside the braided Yukon River.
The signal, received by an antenna on the plane’s wing, remained steady and strong as Vivion circled 1,000 feet above the ground. The frozen river showed lots of moose tracks, but none was fresh.
“I don’t see her,” Vivion’s partner Mark Bertram said.
April 20, 1973 — Municipal Utilities System (MUS) General Manager C.J. Miller said this morning the utility rate increase proposal is being prepared by his staff and may be presented to the Public Utilities Board (PUB) at its meeting next week.
Miller said the proposal calls for implementing the full amount of the increases recommended by a rate study recently completed.
April 20, 1948 — JUNEAU — A third labor union walkout developed in this Alaska capital city yesterday.
Teamsters left their jobs as the latest development in the dispute between the Juneau Contractors Association and the AFL Building Trades Council. CArpenters had walked out April 1.