10 YEARS AGO
April 20, 2012 — It was not April Fool’s Day or anybody’s birthday, but the same kind of energy went into engineering a surprise Thursday afternoon at Lathrop High School.
The occasion was the return of Spc. Holly Eckert, the mother of Lathrop freshman Leia Castillo. While serving as a chemical specialist with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in Kandahar Airfield, Eckert emailed Lathrop to ask about making an unannounced visit to her daughter’s class when she returned.
25 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1997 — After 54 years, Ruddell and Staff Sgt. Arthur Crettol, 74, last week returned to the 18th Fighter Squadron — now headquartered on Eielson Air Force Base — to present a commemorative plaque honoring the men who served in the squadron during World War II.
In addition to a short speech and ceremony Thursday, Ruddell spent an hour inside the F16 simulator.
“He’d stay in there all day if they let him,” said Crettol, watching the old pilot.
50 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1972 — JUNEAU — The discontent with University of Alaska policies which has been an underlying issue of the current legislative session came to the surface in the House Wednesday.
Lawmakers said the university emerged virtually untouched, but was given notice it should be more responsive to the legislature and the public.
Focal point of the issue was consideration of a bill, passed 33 to 7, to expand the University Board of Regents to 11 from 8, including the addition of one student member.
75 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1947 — WASHINGTON — the vital importance of Alaskan highways and the Alaska Railroad to national security was emphasized today by the House Appropriations Committee.
Reporting the Interior Department appropriation bill to the House, the committee recommended expenditure of $4,353,000 for road work in the Territory and $4,000,000 “to bring it to a safe operating standard.” The committee also recommended that contract authorization be allowed for another $15,000,000 worth of work.