10 YEARS AGO
April 2, 2013 — With the enthusiastic support of Southcentral lawmakers, a bill that proposes to build a natural gas pipeline from Cook Inlet to Fairbanks is gaining momentum in the final days of the legislative session.
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 6:18 am
Senate Bill 215, sponsored by Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Joe Thomas, passed out of the Senate Resources Committee on Monday with a slew of positive recommendations from Senators from Anchorage and Kenai.
25 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1998 — The wolf freed from a trapper’s snare a month ago by a biologist working for animal rights groups died last weekend after federal and state biologists amputated its injured foot in an attempt to help the animal.
Biologists John Burch, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Ken Whitten, with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, made the decision to cut off the wolfs foot after tranquilizing and inspecting the animal on Friday, said Yukon-Charley Rivers National Park and Preserve Superintendent Dave Mills.
50 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1973 — JUNEAU — Recent controversy over aerial wolf hunting in Alaska stems from statements made by persons who apparently do not understand the federal law in question, Wallace H. Noerenberg, Commissioner of Fish and Game, said today.
“The Department of Fish and Game has suspended the Issuance of aerial wolf hunting permits pending a decision on a federal law, but recent statements criticizing our policy are erroneous,” Noerenberg said.
75 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1948 — WASHINGTON — A request will be made to Senate and House appropriations committees to provide $500,000 at once for building a seawall at Nome, Alaska, Senator Warren Magnuson (D-Wash) said today.
Magnuson told a reporter he had just conferred with Grant R. Jackson, Nome banker, and Carl Lomen, a businessman there, and that he felt the seawall should be built quickly as a protection against Bering Sea storms.