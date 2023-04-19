10 YEARS AGO
April 19, 2013 — School district administrators, worried about a $2.7 million drop in state funding, met with municipal leaders Thursday to defend a request for a $1.8 million increase in local education funding.
Taxpayers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough contributed $47 million to public education for this school year, and the Borough Assembly approved a resolution agreeing next year's contribution will be at least that. The district wants $48.8 million. The Borough Assembly votes on the budget next month.
Taxpayers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough contributed $47 million to public education for this school year, and the Borough Assembly approved a resolution agreeing next year’s contribution will be at least that. The district wants $48.8 million. The Borough Assembly votes on the budget next month.
25 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1998 — Darrel Johnson describes himself as an optimist. But when a discussion turns to Senate Bill 36, which would rewrite the state education funding formula, his words quickly become grim.
“We have two projections,” said Johnson, superintendent of the Yukon Flats School District.
“There’s the best worst-case-scenario and the worst worst-case scenario.”
Depending on whose figures you use, the Yukon Flats district stands to lose between 15 percent and 22 percent of its $6.1 million state budget by 2001 under the current version of SB 36. In 1999, the district would lose nearly $275,000.
50 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1973 — A proposed utility rate increase and status of labor negotiations are to be discussed in a work session of the Fairbanks City Council and Public Utilities Board (PUB) tomorrow morning.
The work session is to begin at 8 a.m. in the council chambers at the City Hall Annex and it is open to the public.
The council is expected soon to consider an ordinance to dramatically increase rates charged by the Municipal Utilities System (MCTS). Rate studies recently completed by two consulting firms recommended an overall increase of 25.3 per cent in electric, steam and water rates and a 31.5 per cent average telephone rate increase
75 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1948 — Dependent on the decision of a prospective new superintendent of schools, a special meeting of the Fairbanks School Board may be called tomorrow night, Chairman Lou F. Joy said today.
Joy said applications for the position were considered at a “confidential” meeting of the board Saturday.