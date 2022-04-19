10 YEARS AGO
April 19, 2012 — As lawmakers kicked off the first day of a special session on complicated oil taxes and in-state gas line policy on Wednesday, they also got to check out some very cool gadgets.
Unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, researcher Greg Walker of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute stopped by the capitol to show off a variety of pint-sized research helicopters.
25 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1997 — A First-of-its-kind airspace agreement enhances Interior Alaska’s stature as the nation’s top military training ground, Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Joseph Ralston announced Friday in Fairbanks.
“This goes a long long way toward protecting the great training space you have up here,” said Ralston, a 53-year-old former Alaska resident now serving as No. 2 man in the U.S. military hierarchy. The Air Force general was referring to the final record of decision, signed earlier this week in Washington, D.C., accepting recommendations from a four-year study of the environmental impacts of Interior training flights.
50 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1972 — The Fairbanks Corps of the Salvation Army took over the program at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce weekly luncheon Tuesday at the Traveler’s Inn. The local Salvation Army gave a rundown of its activities for the past year and the program was highlighted with an address by Brig. Vivian K. Johnson of the Corps Headquarters in San Francisco.
Brig. Johnson spoke on the efforts of the Salvation Army to help people identify themselves in an otherwise faceless society.
75 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1947 — PORTLAND — The best spring salmon run in the Columbia River since 1938 is being recorded this month by the Army Engineers at Bonneville Dam where 32,030 Chinook have been counted so far this month. The Army said the total was far in excess of a corresponding period in any previous year since the counting began. The best day this month was April 17 when 9,191 salmon were tabulated, of which 8,798 were Chinooks.