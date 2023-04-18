April 18, 2013 — Alaska’s senators both rejected a bill that would have expanded gun background checks on Wednesday, instead lining up behind a failed substitute that would have focused instead on bolstering the system with more mental health data.
Both Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat, and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted against the controversial bill, which was billed as a bipartisan compromise. The bill, offered by Sen. Joe Manchin, DWVa., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and supported by President Obama, fell by a 54-46 margin, six votes short of the number needed to overcome a filibuster.
April 18, 1998 — NENANA — Like a sage of the ice, white-bearded Ole Olsen sat in a tiny shack Friday and contemplated the Tanana River.
For the past three years, Olsen has been the watchman on duty when the ice went out. He’s been the first to witness the 25-foot tripod’s journey downriver and the resulting pandemonium as the siren’s blare signaled the end of the Nenana Ice Classic.
But the 70-year-old Olsen said that despite all that his sparkling blue-grey eyes have seen he and the other oft-asked veteran watchmen do not hold the secret to when Mother Nature will relax her icy grip on the tripod.
April 18, 1973 — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Watergate investigation is gaining momentum after President Nixon abandoned the blanket claim of innocence for White House aides.
Nixon said Tuesday he will send his aides to testify publicly as demanded by Senate investigators preparingv for hearings next month.
He said he launched a new presidential inquiry into the matter last month, about the time Watergate burglar James McCord began telling his story to a Senate committee and a federal grand jury.
April 18, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — Reduction of railroad freight rates ranging to 24 per cent for Fairbanks was proposed today by Col. John P. Johnson, manager of the Alaska Railroad, in a recommendation to the Department of the Interior.
The same scale of trimmed tariffs would give Anchorage reductions up to 34 per cent on freight moving out of Seward.