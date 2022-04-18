10 YEARS AGO
April 18, 2012 — JUNEAU — The USS/USCG Glacier is far from her prime and tied to a California drydock, but both of Alaska’s U.S. senators have moved to get the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to save this piece of floating history from the scrapyard.
The ice breaker that helped found McMurdo Station on Antarctica and performed a record-breaking 39 Arctic and Antarctic deployments may become scrap despite more than a decade of repairs and studies aimed at making the ship a museum or medical and scientific ship.
25 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1997 — JUNEAU — The Senate passed its version of the state spending plan Thursday, but not without warning from Republicans that further cuts to the budget are looming.
The Republican-led Legislature is trying to cut about $60 million from the state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget that passed Thursday still falls about $15 million short of that goal.
50 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1972 — “We have to abandon the illiterate position that there is not enough to go around, then I think we can make it,” said R. Buckminster Fuller at the conclusion of his address at the University of Alaska last night.
Fuller addressed a predominantly young audience for three hours as the second annual Bartlett lecturer at the university. His address to several hundred listeners at Regents Hall was carried by KUAC-TV and also transmitted to other areas of the campus.
The 76-year-old architect, inventor, author, philosopher and scientist commented on scientific attitudes, social systems, economics and ecology during his address. He condemned overspecialization and economic theories based on limited goods, and told how fully efficient technology could bring the “Spaceship Earth” to prosperity and peace.
75 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1947 — Plans for a six-story concrete hotel, to be built on the block bounded by Third and Fourth Avenues and Lacey, and Noble streets, were announced yesterday by E.H. Elwin of the DeLong Construction Company.
Elwin, assistant to Col. DeLong of the Seattle firm, was in Fairbanks briefly with Stephen Richardson of the architectural firm of Young & Richardson. Seattle; M.B. Gilbrough, structural engineer, and George Bachner, superintendent. He said they were here to check foundation conditions, sewer and power facilities and other data necessary to preparation of plans for the hotel.