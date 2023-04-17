10 YEARS AGO
April 17, 2013 — JUNEAU — “What a difference an election makes.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
April 17, 2013 — JUNEAU — “What a difference an election makes.”
Those were the words of Sen. Fred Dyson, R-Eagle River, on the new Republican-led Senate majority’s success in passing a slew of landmark legislation, including a bill to cut oil taxes, during the first session of the 28th Alaska Legislature.
Gov. Sean Parnell, who pushed for the oil tax cut, called it “the most productive session I’ve seen,” but Democrats called it “the worst legislative session in recent history.”
Other ideas that floundered during six years of bipartisan control of the Senate also found new traction this year. From legislation promoting an in-state, small-diameter natural gas pipeline to a bill establishing a right to “stand your ground,” a variety of previously stalled measures sailed through.
25 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1998 — A House panel is expected to add $1 million and possibly more to the University of Alaska’s budget today, a lawmaker close to the talks said Thursday.
But the panel will likely provide only half the cash for the governor’s proposed $32 million Smart Start, a collection of programs designed to protect children and prevent child abuse. And the departments of Environmental Conservation and Commerce and Economic Development still face deep cuts.
A $1 million increase to the university’s $164 million budget would provide some space to a program that has seen state outlays stay flat for the past decade. But the jump would not cover the $3.5 million needed for employee raises and falls far short of the extra $6.8 million requested for 1999 by the university’s Board of Regents.
50 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1973 — Moving of all facilities to the South Post from some 91 buildings on the North Post of Ft. Wainwright will be completed by mid-1975, Army officials here said today.
The move is a portion of a massive cutback of military installations across the nation announced yesterday by the Department of Defense, the largest cutback since 1970.
The annual savings, here according to the Army, will be about $3 million. Sen. Mike Gravel’s offices yesterday said the savings would be some $3.4 million.
75 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1948 — SEATTLE — A Seattle civil engineer said he represents an eastern syndicate which hopes to obtain from Congress within a few weeks financial assistance toward the building of a railroad to Alaska.
The engineer, Willis T. Batcheler, who made preliminary engineering studies of Grand Coulee Dam for Washington State, said the plan is for the syndicate to build part of the road and the government the remainder.
He said that before eastern capitalists are prepared to put up a planned $200 million the American and Canadian governments must provide $375 million.