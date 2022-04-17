10 YEARS AGO
April 17, 2012 — The lonely and forgotten graves of some of Fairbanks’ earliest residents will soon get a bit more recognition thanks to help from two separate funding sources.
The Clay Street Cemetery Commission will use a $4,000 city bed-tax grant to purchase new markers for 35 graves in one of the cemetery’s three general sections. In addition, Fort Knox Gold Mine and Pogo Mine have each committed to contribute $5,000 to mark the graves of 65 men who died while mining for gold between 1904 and 1916.
25 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1997 — JUNEAU — The Alaska Senate began Wednesday debating its spending plan for next year by turning down dozens of amendments offered by Democrats to add or restore funds for such programs as fisheries to ferries.
The Senate is trying to pass a budget that trims state spending by about $60 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1. To reach its goal, the Republican-led majority is cutting funding for state employee pay increases, trying to trim upper management at the Department of Transportation and reducing other state agencies and services.
50 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Secretary of State William P. Rogers said today the Nixon Administration “has no intention to permit South Vietnam to be taken over by force.”
Rogers said the United States will not permit the North Vietnamese offensive to succeed.
Rogers said the air offensive against Haiphong and Hanoi is in keeping with President Nixon’s prior assertions that the United States would not permit North Vietnam to take advantage of the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
75 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1947 — Just when Fairbanksans had shifted gears to the season of the great thaw, old man weather went on a mild binge last night to scatter 3.4 inches of snow on the city’s streets. It was not expected to last long, however, as the temperature moved high above the freezing mark today.
The Fairbanks seasonal reverse was part of a “general weather caprice that had residents of Greenville, Me., digging out this morning after eight inches of fresh snow fell overnight.