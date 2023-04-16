10 YEARS AGO
April 16, 2013 — JUNEAU — It didn’t look good early in the day Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
April 16, 2013 — JUNEAU — It didn’t look good early in the day Sunday.
“We have thrown Fairbanks under the bus,” said Sen. Charlie Huggins, R-Wasilla, on the Senate floor as the body signed off on a bill that didn’t include tax credits for liquefied natural gas storage facilities integral to buying down the cost of a liquefied natural gas trucking program on the afternoon of the last day of the regularly scheduled legislative session.
But that was five hours before lawmakers were scheduled to gavel out — plenty of time to turn things around. And that’s just what lawmakers did.
25 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1998 — Whopping legal bills demand better explanation, Bankruptcy Judge Herbert Ross told an attorney handling estate litigation in World Plus owner RaeJean Bonham ’s involuntary bankruptcy.
“I don’t want to criticize the work,” Ross said of Jim DeWitt’s efforts on behalf of Bankruptcy Trustee Larry Compton. “It’s just that sometimes, in essence, the operation is a success when the patient dies. Might be it’s overkill.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1973 — The 26th Annual Kiwanis International Alaska-Yukon Division Conference began today at the Traveler’s Inn. Scheduled to run today and Sunday, the conference is centered on the exchange of ideas between the club members on the major themes and objectives for 1972-Operation Drug Alert, the Environment , and Communications between Adults and Youth.
According to Jack Townsend, the district lieutenant governor, the major highlight of the program will be the Youth Forum, a conference between the Key Club members, the Circle K representatives and the Kiwanis members.
The meeting is scheduled for this afternoon.
75 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Secretary of Interior J.A. Krug told a House subcommittee today that statehood for Alaska is essential to the security of the United States.
He asked a House territories subcommittee to give Alaska “the same consideration it gave to Hawaii.”
The committee several weeks ago approved an Hawaiian statehood bill. It now is considering similar legislation as to Alaska.